ROMNEY NATIONAL FINANCE CHAIR: Here's Why This Race Is Far From Over

The author of this guest post is one of 8 national chairs of Mitt Romney’s finance committee, and he is the founder of Skybridge Capital.Since Mother Jones published a video of Presidential candidate Mitt Romney at a fundraiser discussing why 47% of the country will not vote for him, pundits from both sides of the aisles have declared his campaign dead in the water.



The facts of this election, however, tell a very different story…

The campaign is far from over. Both sides know that the Governor is actually gaining traction in the important states and the national polls. Moreover, he has the best people working on his campaign. Despite the attacks and the coroners in the main stream media attempting to declare it over, it is fair from over. In fact Governor Romney, and Rep Ryan will be taking the oaths of the respective offices on Jan 20th.

Why? The facts are stubborn things:

1) The economy has been terrible and will continue to be terrible with these sorts of economic policies. The American people know this. Even the ones who like President Obama personally quietly will vote him out of office, for the sake of their children and our future.

2) Governor Romney’s words will of course be taken out of context by his opponents. I have known the Governor a long time and he wants every American, 100 per cent of us to have the opportunity to pursue the American Dream. He will be President for all people and unite the nation.

3) Campaigns are brutal, but so are the facts. Left leaning and socialist policies actually entrench the rich and make it nearly impossible for the poor to experience class movement. Don’t believe me? Look around the world, the evidence abounds.

4) The Free Enterprise system creates more opportunity and fairness. We all know this despite whatever our political leanings, and America is ready to move back to that idea and our ideals.

Prediction: Dust settles. Romney is our 45th President.

