Scan Documents Directly To Dropbox, Evernote, And Google Docs With ScanDrop

OfficeDrop, the great service that lets you scan or mail in your paper documents to be stored online, has updated its Mac app to include support for Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Docs.



We’ve mentioned OfficeDrop before as a great way to store your paper documents online, but the latest version of the app, dubbed ScanDrop, is even more useful now that it has access to three of the most popular document services.

If you find yourself still dealing with a lot of paper — expense reports, receipts, legal documents, etc. — this is a good option for keeping track of everything online. Plus Dropbox, Evernote, and Google Docs make it easy to share your files with your coworkers or colleagues.

We gave ScanDrop a whirl with Dropbox, and it worked pretty well. It automatically recognised Dropbox was already installed on our computer, which is a nice touch.

You can also store your documents on OfficeDrop, but you’ll have to sign up for one of their monthly plans that start at $9.95 per month.

Here’s what the app looks like when you launch. You can select the service you want to upload to, or scan directly to your computer.

Photo: Screenshot

You can get ScanDrop for $1.99 in the Mac App Store. (That price is an introductory offer). The Windows version is available here.

