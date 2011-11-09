Is It Offensive For A Lingerie Company To Make Salesgirls Put Bra Size On Their Name Tags?

From a Change Lingerie press release

Photo: change.com

A Scandinavian lingerie company called Change has a policy that may be popular among men for two reasons.Making salesgirls write bra size on their name tags is first of all a sexy concept.



Secondly we think it is a useful idea, which will help men figure out what bra size to buy.

The salesgirls, however, weren’t so thrilled. Angry employees are suing the company, according to the Daily Mail, complaining that this policy is discomfiting and encourages unwelcome stares from “dirty men.”

There seems to be some disagreement as to the company’s policy. CEO Susann Haglund said the policy was “completely voluntary” and didn’t get why it’s “seen as demeaning in any way.”

But an anonymous employee said job offers come with a document “which states that ‘name tag with size is always worn.'”

A union spokeswoman for the sales team said they would investigate whether the rule — or suggestion, as the CEO puts it — is illegal under Swedish law.

