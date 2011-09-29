Scandinavian Airlines Has Fun Branding Their Punctual Record With New TimeKiller Travel App

SAS Scandinavian Airlines has won plaudits over the last couple of years as Europe’s most punctual airline so it feels your pain if you are flying on another carrier.



To help you out, the airline has just released the TimeKiller iPhone travel app.

As the airline puts it, somewhat tongue in cheek, “Not flying with SAS? We’ve put together some useful games for killing time when waiting for delayed flights. Good luck and hope you’ll be home soon.”

To the sounds of mouthpops, thunderstorms and other audio effects, you can use the app and while away your time in airport lounges or stuck on tarmacs playing an assortment of games, including Spin the Hamster, Follow the Footsteps, Hold that Thought and Blow the Propeller.

Of course, what’s an app or games these days without having the ability to share your thoughts about it via SMS text or Facebook, and the SAS TimeKiller app has these features, too.

FlightStats.com tracks airlines’ on-time performance or lack thereof and cited SAS as Europe’s most punctual airline in 2009 and 2010.

SAS positions your choices like this:

“If you prefer to arrive on time, always book a SAS flight. Or fly with someone else and enjoy how these simple games make time move a little bit faster while waiting for your flight.”

Not just for adults, kids may enjoy the games too.

The free SAS TimeKiller iPhone app was developed by The Mobile Life. The app is compatible with the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad and requires iOs 3.0 or higher.

