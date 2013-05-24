The Most Scandalous Gowns On The Cannes Red Carpet

Celebrities, socialites, filmmakers and models have all descended upon Cannes, France for the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival.
But people aren’t just talking about the film premieres and parties, the buzz is all about the red carpet.
While some celebrities have gone classy like Nicole Kidman, others like model Irina Shayk (right) are letting it all hang out. Literally.
Model Cara Delevingne had to do a close wave to fans to ensure her dress stayed in place at the festival's opening ceremony.
Model Olga Sorokina arrived for the 'Inside Llewyn Davis' screening in a white pantsuit — with nothing underneath.
Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Irina Shayk attended a premiere in this barely-there, cut-out gown.
Princess of Venice and Piedmont Clotilde Courau showed off her undergarments while walking the red carpet.
Paris Hilton instagrammed 'Loving the @EmilioPucci gown I'm wearing tonight. Love this elegant look.'
