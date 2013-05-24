The Most Scandalous Gowns On The Cannes Red Carpet

Aly Weisman
Irina Shayk Cannes 2013

Celebrities, socialites, filmmakers and models have all descended upon Cannes, France for the 66th annual Cannes Film Festival.

But people aren’t just talking about the film premieres and parties, the buzz is all about the red carpet.

While some celebrities have gone classy like Nicole Kidman, others like model Irina Shayk (right) are letting it all hang out. Literally.

Model Cara Delevingne had to do a close wave to fans to ensure her dress stayed in place at the festival's opening ceremony.

Paz Vega attended the opening ceremony in a beige bodysuit with a sheer, beaded overlay.

She later went to a premiere nearly revealing her derriere.

Rosario Dawson nearly had a serious wardrobe malfunction.

Actress Milla Jovovich showed off her skin and bones at the premiere of 'Cleopatra'.

Laury Thilleman's dress could barely contain her assets at the premiere for 'Jeune & Jolie'.

Model Olga Sorokina arrived for the 'Inside Llewyn Davis' screening in a white pantsuit — with nothing underneath.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Irina Shayk attended a premiere in this barely-there, cut-out gown.

Actress Adriana Karembeu arrived at the 'Behind the Candelabra' screening in a peekaboo dress.

Princess of Venice and Piedmont Clotilde Courau showed off her undergarments while walking the red carpet.

Model Petra Nemcova was newly blonde and draped in pink pastel.

Paris Hilton instagrammed 'Loving the @EmilioPucci gown I'm wearing tonight. Love this elegant look.'

And Bai Ling has a red carpet style all her own.

She wore this to the 'Cleopatra' premiere.

And then this revealing number to the premiere of 'Jimmy P. (Psychotherapy Of A Plains Indian)'.

Cindy Crawford proved she's still got it.

But can she survive the wind and rain on the red carpet?

