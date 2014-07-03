The Most Scandalous Wimbledon Outfits Of All Time

Wimbledon is one of the classiest sporting events of our time.

It takes place in England, known for its long history of royalty, it’s played on grass courts, and the tennis stars are only allowed to wear white while playing.

The only white gear rule is a strict one, and according to The Guardian, it’s gotten even stricter this year.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash had to pull out of the veterans’ competition because his shoes weren’t completely white.

Cash also told the Guardian that he heard some female players had to change their sports bras because they were not white and stuck out from under their clothing. Players were also allegedly told to not wear dark underwear as it could be seen when they began to sweat.

But a lot of women tennis players get creative with their white attire. Tennis outfits are a way for the players to express themselves so when colour isn’t an option, it’s time to get funky with white.

From full body suits, to see-through tops, to super short shorts, we’ve seen it all at Wimbledon.

Anna White went unconventional with this full body suit in 1985

Venus Williams' get up in 2000 had an open back that cut around showing off some stomach

In 2007, Venus Williams wore some very short and tight white shorts

In 2010, Venus went with a crazy flapper-esque skirt

Anna Kournikova went with a belly shirt in 2002

In 2004, Serena Williams' skirt was barely there

In 2013, Serena kept her outfit simple, but went with crazy, bright nails

Tatiana Golovin wore short, terry cloth shorts in 2004 that showed off her stomach

The red shorts Tatiana Golovin wore in 2007 would definitely not fly this year.

In 2008, Maria Sharapova wore what looked like a tuxedo top

And the back was totally see through

In 2011, Bethanie Mattek-Sands showed up wearing this crazy tennis jacket

BONUS: Mattek-Sands isn't a stranger to wearing a crazy outfit. She wore this dress to a Wimbledon party in 2011

And in 2013, her hair was bright blue and green. There's nothing about hair colour in the Wimbledon rule books.

Camila Giorgi's outfit in 2013 was borderline illegal with the red ties, we're not sure it would fly this year

And from the front it looks like a summer mini-dress, but it's all white!

In 2013, Roger Federer got into a little trouble because the soles of his sneakers were bright orange.

Players seem to be following the all white rule this year, but Belinda Bencic got away with a stripe of red.

And Caroline Wozniacki showed her colours through her green nails.

