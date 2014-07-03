The Most Scandalous Wimbledon Outfits Of All Time

Wimbledon is one of the classiest sporting events of our time.

It takes place in England, known for its long history of royalty, it’s played on grass courts, and the tennis stars are only allowed to wear white while playing.

The only white gear rule is a strict one, and according to The Guardian, it’s gotten even stricter this year.

Former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash had to pull out of the veterans’ competition because his shoes weren’t completely white.

Cash also told the Guardian that he heard some female players had to change their sports bras because they were not white and stuck out from under their clothing. Players were also allegedly told to not wear dark underwear as it could be seen when they began to sweat.

But a lot of women tennis players get creative with their white attire. Tennis outfits are a way for the players to express themselves so when colour isn’t an option, it’s time to get funky with white.

From full body suits, to see-through tops, to super short shorts, we’ve seen it all at Wimbledon.

