The Craziest And Most Scandalous Wimbledon Outfits Of All Time

Venus Williams with a flapper-esque skirt in 2010

Wimbledon is one of the classiest sporting events of our time.



It takes place in England, known for its long history of royalty, it’s played on grass courts, and the tennis stars are only allowed to wear white while playing.

The only white gear rule is a strict one, this year, Roger Federer got in trouble because the soles of his shoes were orange.

But a lot of women tennis players get creative with their white attire. From full body suits, to see-through tops, to super short shorts, we’ve seen it all at Wimbledon.

