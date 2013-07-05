The Craziest And Most Scandalous Wimbledon Outfits Of All Time

venus williamsVenus Williams with a flapper-esque skirt in 2010

Wimbledon is one of the classiest sporting events of our time.

It takes place in England, known for its long history of royalty, it’s played on grass courts, and the tennis stars are only allowed to wear white while playing.

The only white gear rule is a strict one, this year, Roger Federer got in trouble because the soles of his shoes were orange.

But a lot of women tennis players get creative with their white attire. From full body suits, to see-through tops, to super short shorts, we’ve seen it all at Wimbledon.

Anna White went unconventional with this full body suit in 1985

Venus Williams' get up in 2000 had an open back that cut around showing off some stomach

In 2007, Venus Williams wore some very short and tight white shorts

In 2010, Venus went with a crazy flapper-esque skirt

Anna Kournikova went with a belly shirt in 2002

In 2004, Serena Williams' skirt was barely there

This year, Serena kept her outfit simple, but went with crazy, bright nails

Tatiana Golovin wore short, terry cloth shorts in 2004 that showed off her stomach

In 2008, Maria Sharapova wore what looked like a tuxedo top

And the back was totally see through

In 2011, Bethanie Mattek-Sands showed up wearing this crazy tennis jacket

BONUS: Mattek-Sands isn't a stranger to wearing a crazy outfit. She wore this dress to a Wimbledon party in 2011

And in this year's Wimbledon, her hair was bright blue and green. There's nothing about hair colour in the Wimbledon rule books.

Camila Giorgi's outfit this year is borderline illegal with the red ties

And from the front it looks like a summer mini-dress, but it's all white!

BONUS: In 2011, Kate Middleton went along with the white theme and looked stunning

Note: this outfit is neither scandalous, nor crazy, but we love Kate and wanted to include her.

And don't forget, Roger Federer got in trouble for wearing these shoes this year

