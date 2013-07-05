The Craziest And Most Scandalous Wimbledon Outfits Of All Time

Wimbledon is one of the classiest sporting events of our time.
It takes place in England, known for its long history of royalty, it’s played on grass courts, and the tennis stars are only allowed to wear white while playing.
The only white gear rule is a strict one, this year, Roger Federer got in trouble because the soles of his shoes were orange.
But a lot of women tennis players get creative with their white attire. From full body suits, to see-through tops, to super short shorts, we’ve seen it all at Wimbledon.
BONUS: Mattek-Sands isn't a stranger to wearing a crazy outfit. She wore this dress to a Wimbledon party in 2011
And in this year's Wimbledon, her hair was bright blue and green. There's nothing about hair colour in the Wimbledon rule books.
Note: this outfit is neither scandalous, nor crazy, but we love Kate and wanted to include her.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.