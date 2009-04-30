Geithner "Most Beautiful" Scandal: Tim's Brother Is A 'People' Mag VP!

Yesterday we were startled to learn that Tim Geithner had made People magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful People list. Not because Tim isn’t a fine-looking fellow, but because he pretty much looks like any other guy who’s done a lifetime of bureaucratic work.



But maybe there’s a simple explanation.

Geithner’s brother David Geithner, is a People executive, having been at Time Warner (TWX) since 1992. This 1992 wedding announcement confirms they have the same father. And they look similar!

Now, of course we’re not saying David put bro Tim on the list. But might David’s underlings have added him, you know, as a joke or favour to the boss?

