REPORT: Kristen Stewart Cheated On Robert Pattinson With Her Married 'Snow White' Director

Photo: Us Weekly

It’s a sad day for Twi-hards.In this week’s Us Weekly cover story, the mag is reporting that Kristen Stewart, 22, has cheated on her boyfriend and “Twilight” co-star Robert Pattinson with her 41-year-old “Snow White and The Hunstman” director, Rupert Sanders.



Sanders is married to model Liberty Ross, 33, who played Queen Eleanor—Kristen Stewart’s mother—in the director’s $170 million feature film debut. And the couple have two young children.

But Us Weekly, who features photographic evidence of the pair embracing, isn’t the only mag reporting the scandalous news, as a source also tells People:

Kristen is absolutely devastated. It was a mistake and a complete lapse in judgment … She wasn’t having an affair with Rupert. It was just a fleeting moment that shouldn’t have happened. She never meant to hurt anyone. She’s a good person who just made a bad choice

A rep for Stewart told People “no comment” while Sanders could not be reached for comment.

Photo: Getty

Meanwhile, Sanders’ wife simply tweeted “WOW” and re-tweeted the Marilyn Monroe quote, “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together.”@RossLiberty has since deleted her Twitter account.

And while Robert Pattinson recently spoke out about one day wanting to marry Kristen Stewart, the actress, who was with Pattinson as recently as Sunday’s Teen Choice Awards, hasn’t seemed as settled in her high profile relationship.

In her most recent interview, with the June issue of Elle magazine, Stewart said she was getting tired of her “boring” life, and wanted something “bad” to happen to her.

You can learn so much from bad things. I feel boring. I feel like, ‘Why is everything so easy for me?’ I can’t wait for something crazy to f***ing happen to me. Just life. I want someone to f*** me over! Do you know what I mean?

Be careful what you wish for.

