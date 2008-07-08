Scandal! Eye-Catching Porn Stats May Be Designed To Catch Your Eye!

How much do we love a good debunking story? Almost as much as we love stories about porn!



So we really love this twofer from blogger Tom Johansmeyer: Last week’s attention-grabbing press release about stimulus checks boosting the porn business? Bogus, says Tom — in not one but two posts of his own (smart blogger!).

To recap: Last week something called the Adult Internet Market Research Company, put out a press release announcing much of the Bush tax rebate checks ended up in the pockets of Web porn operators. The story was dutifully covered throughout the Web, including this fine publication.

But the story is B.S., says Tom. His argument isn’t so much with the notion, but with the people putting out the press release:

Tom hasn’t been able to reach “Kirk Mishkin”, who is described as AIMRCO’s “head research consultant”, by phone or email.

Tom notes that while AIMRCo was supposedly founded by Kirk in 2005, the domain for its website was registered just last month.

The two Websites quoted in the press release appear to be no-name sites Tom has never heard of. And Tom studied porn for his dissertation!

Tom’s biggest issue: Stats on the porn business are notoriously hard to come by, and the industry’s most established source, Adult Video News, didn’t even bother to try and produce an annual report this year. So where do AIMRCO’s numbers come from?

You got us! But from now on, we resolve to check in with Tom (whenever possible) to debunk any future eye-catching press releases about the business of pornography.

See Also: Where The Government Tax Rebate Checks Really Went: Porn

(via Gawker; photo of Tom and friend from his blog.)

