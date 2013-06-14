The 'Star Trek' Medical Scanner Is About To Become A Reality

A medical scanner called the Scanadu Scout is bringing sci-fi to life.



The small device is similar to the medical tricorder scanners featured in Star Trek, and is used by simply placing it against your forehead.

A few seconds later you can see your blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen levels, respiratory rate, and body temperature.

The Scout then records and stores the information on your smartphone, allowing you to track your vitals or share them with a doctor.

The sleek look comes from Yves Behar — designer of the Jawbone Bluetooth headset — while the technology inside is the work of Singularity University scientists at NASA’s California Research Park.

With close to $1 million already raised on Indiegogo, the Scout is estimated to arrive sometime next March.

But that’s just the first step.

The Scout has not yet received FDA approval, and that’s where its users come in. The Scanadu team is hoping to collect enough data from people using the Scout (you have to opt-in to participate) so they can obtain FDA approval shortly after the device’s release.

The more users, the stronger the data will be.

