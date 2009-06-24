Scams Already Springing Up Around Cash For Clunkers

Mexico needs to stop exporting its oil. [Gregor]

A call for $20 oil based on growing inventories and weak demand. [Platts]

Russia’s plan: grow its emissions by 30%. [Environmental Capital]

Big Oil stays focused on big oil. [Energy Source]

GM promises to play a big part in the electric car revolution. [Reuters]

Interior gives out 5 leases to explore wind power in the ocean off New Jersey and Delaware’s coasts. [Press Release]

T. Boone Pickens is irrelevant. V-Vehicle is his chance to change that. [Earth2Tech]

Scammers are trying to steal people’s money through the cash for clunkers program. [Truth About Cars]

The Las Vegas monorail needs a bailout. [KVBC]

Anti-coal activist, and NASA scientist, James Hansen is arrested at a coal protest. [Dot Earth]

San Fransico is worried that geothermal energy will lead to earthquakes. [NYT]

Why environmental rules tend to cost less than initially thought. [TNR]

