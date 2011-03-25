Scammers Must Pay Google $1.6 Million

Photo: Google

Google has won a lawsuit against several companies that promised “easy cash” by using Google, and a judge has ordered the scammers to stop and pay Google $1.6 million in fines.The scams worked by promising users they could make quick bucks through Google’s AdWords program. The sites would then charge users hidden fees without delivering the kinds of results promised.



Google sued the companies in December 2009, and won an injunction against one of them, Pacific WebWorks, last summer.

Today, a judge in Utah handed down a similar order against several other companies: Bloosky, Just Think Media, Crush, Hyper Active, Search 4 Profit, and Viable.

All the companies are ordered to stop running these kinds of ads using Google’s name, and to pay Google a fine totaling $1.6 million.

Google knows that other scams will come up, and recommends that you use some common sense: if a site offers you quick bucks using Google and sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

