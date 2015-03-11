Scammers called a Queensland police station five times pretending to be accident investigators

Getty/Michael Cooper

Queensland police warning about scam phone calls from people pretending to be from “accident investigation inquiries” have revealed that a local cop shop received the fake calls too.

The scammers are cold calling residents in the Maryborough region, asking them to confirm the caller’s details from a recent accident. One was told that their family were involved in an accident and asked for bank details. The recipient hang up and reported it to police.

But on Monday more than five calls were received on different numbers at the Hervey Bay Police Station from the “Accident investigation squad”.

“Needless to say once the caller got the message that they had in fact contacted a police station, the phone calls stopped,” a Queensland spokesperson said.

Police said people should never reveal financial details over the phone and check Scamwatch.

