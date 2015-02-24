Scammers are using fake speeding fines to steal your credit card details

Scammers are catching out Australians by using fake infringement notices like speeding fines to swipe credit card details.

Citing complex legislation and using technical language designed to trick the reader, the scam provides a link to click on order to view or pay the fine.

If the victim clicks the link, not only will the site try to scam the victim for their credit card details, but it will also download malware on to your computer.

Digital protection company ESET security researcher Sieng Chye Oh said users should treat strange emails and pop-ups demanding money and information with skepticism.

“The Australian Government does not send official infringement notices through email, and will never ask for immediate or direct payment. Instead, check with your local states’ fine collection agency before paying any fees. The easiest way to determine whether an official looking email is a scam or not is to see whether the email has come from an official email address ending in .gov.au,” he said.

Oh explained there appears to be a trend of scammers pretending to be government agencies to add credibility to their ploy.

“Scammers are becoming more complex in the way they approach Australians,” he said. “Not only are users tricked into giving their credit card details, but following through on this link will infect the user’s computer with ransomware, locking it unless an additional bounty is paid.”

This is what one of the emails looks like.

Source: Stay Safe Online.

Stay Smart Online, a federal agency, said official traffic infringement notices are sent via post, not email and that it has seen a wave of these types of rorts it Australia recently.

“You can verify infringement notices by contacting the organisation issuing the notice. Phone numbers, links and contact email addresses included in spam messages are likely to be malicious, so use an alternative method to contact the organisation,” the agency said.

