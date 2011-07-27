SCAM WARNING: Which Stock Exchange Doesn't Want You To Talk To Strangers?

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) has warned issuers to exercise caution as they may be approached by people pretending to be part of the bourse’s listing division staff.

In a letter sent yesterday to listed companies, the exchange says some issuers have been approached by people posing as listing division staff who asked to speak with senior management.

The letter does not explain what the individuals were trying to achieve.

‘Please exercise caution when approached by anyone claiming to be listing division staff,’ writes Mark Dickens, head of listings, in the letter.

‘If you are in doubt about the status of any person, please contact your responsible case officers.’

The letter reminds companies that specific people are assigned to each issuer, and that those people’s names and contact details can be found here on the HKEx website.



[Article by Tim Human, Inside Investor Relations]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.