How Many Licks Does It Take To Get Rid Of The Chicken Pox?

A new and utterly disturbing scam has sent stomachs churning and regulators scrambling to keep it from roping in unwitting parents. Scammers are selling batches of lollipops that have been licked by kids carrying the chickenpox as a way to “naturally immunize” kids from the disease.



The skeezy ads started making rounds on social networking sites late last year, asking for a cool $50 for the tainted suckers, according to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint centre.

And it gets worse: Parents have apparently been hosting “Pox Parties” during which they let kids run around sharing the pox-laden pops.

The ICCC added the scheme its hot list of scams last week, which can only lead one to believe somewhere in this country people are actually falling for this crap.

Not only is it entirely illegal to transport or sell infections diseases by mail, it’s also a huge health hazard, the ICCC notes.

Goodness knows what else those spit-covered pops have in them and chances are it’s not just the chickenpox. Hepatitis A and strep can easily be transmitted via saliva, along with a host of other illnesses.

