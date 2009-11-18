SCAM ALERT: Bank Of America Is Not Offering You $50 To Complete A Survey

Many people have been getting what looked like a surprisingly generous offer from Bank of America.



Unfortunately, it’s a scam.

According to the widely distributed email, Bank of America will knock $50 bucks off your credit card bill if you fill out a brief survey.

That’s an offer that’s too good to be true.

The survey asks for your bank account number and other personal information. Which presumably the scammers will use to rip you off.

There are some warning signs in the email. It mispells “maximum” as “maxim” and claims to have come from the “Cheef” of the Bank of America survey team.

Here’s a copy of the email:

Greetings,

As today 11 November 2009, Bank of America is launching a new survey program. All customers are welcome to participate this survey. The survey will take 5 minutes and for your effort and understanding Bank of America will select most of the customers that takes this survey and reward them with $50.00

$50.00 will be debited in your Bank of America credit/debit card in maxim 48 hours. One of our survey representative will contact you soon after you complete and submit the survey.

It would be helpful if you fill it out right now. If that is not possible, please do it soon. We plan to close the survey on 31 October 2009, so do not delay.

Please note that all responses will be confidential.

To start completing the Survey please download the pdf form attached to this e-mail.

Your Bank of America BONUS CODE is BOA2553455/2009; Please copy/paste the code and write the code in the pdf survey file in order to get your $50.00 prize

Thank you,

Andrew Michael

Cheef of Bank of America Survey Team 2009

(via Arizona’s ABC affiliate)

