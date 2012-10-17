Scalia Got Nailed By One Of Philly's Few GOP-Controlled Watchdogs

He might rule on the country’s biggest issues, but not even Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia is safe from the dreaded parking gods.



Scalia was at the Union League of Philadelphia on Monday when he got slammed with a $26 parking ticket, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Tuesday.

Tipster Dean Picciotti sent the Inquirer this picture of Scalia’s ticketed car:

Photo: Dean Picciotti via the Philadelphia Inquirer

Too bad Scalia’s image as a Republican sympathizer couldn’t save him.

“Ironically, the Parking Authority is one of the few GOP-dominated institutions in Philadelphia, a city long controlled by Democrats,” the Inquirer reported.

We know a $26 parking ticket isn’t that big of a deal, but the fact that it happened to the high court’s most vocal justice does make it a bit funnier.

“There’s something wonderful about imagining Nino strolling back to his car (in full SCOTUS regalia, of course), ripping the ticket off his windshield, and mumbling, “F**k!” just loud enough for a random passerby to hear,” Above The Law said of the incident.

