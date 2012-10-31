Scalia Gave Wyoming Law Students His 'Single Best Piece Of Advice'

Justice Scalia takes part in an interview with Chris Wallace.

Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Justice Antonin Scalia isn’t shy about sharing his uncensored opinions, even if they’re incredibly controversial. After all, he has a lifetime appointment.His speech at the University of Wyoming’s law school last week was no exception, the Casper Star-Tribune reports.



A law student asked him for the “single best piece of advice” he has for law students, and he told her they should skip the “frill courses.”

“Take the bread and butter courses. Do not take ‘law and women,’ do not take ‘law and poverty,’ do not take ‘law and anything,'” Scalia said, explaining that many professors simply “teach their hobbies.”

Scalia isn’t the only justice to offer up advice to aspiring lawyers.

John Roberts recently implied that people shouldn’t go to law school simply because they’re “not good at maths and can’t think of anything else to do.”

SEE ALSO: Corporate Lawyer Tied Down Flying Objects Outside His House While Closing A Merger >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.