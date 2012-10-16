Scalia Explains Why Only Jews And Catholics Are On The Supreme Court

Justice Antonin Scalia

Justice Antonin Scalia said recently the public’s declining interest in religion has made it possible for the Supreme Court to have no Protestants for the first time ever, the National Catholic Register reports.”The fact that the Supreme Court consists of–what now?–six Catholics and three Jews: I would like to believe that it’s because of more religious toleration, but I think it’s actually because of indifference,” Scalia said.



During a packed talk at the Catholic Information centre, Scalia said the separation of church and state is more important in America than anywhere else despite this growing indifference, the Catholic Register reported.

And Scalia, a devout Catholic, seemed to offer an explanation for how he can use his position to oppose abortion while still respecting that separation.

“‘[G]ood government should abide by natural law,” Scalia reportedly said. “And, as Catholic Church teaches, natural law prohibits certain things, such as abortion, that Catholics in public life can oppose.”

