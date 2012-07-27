SCALIA: Cameras In The Supreme Court Would Only 'Miseducate' Americans

In an age of a 24-hour news cycle, reporters and lawmakers have been pushing the nation’s highest court to get up to speed and finally put cameras in its courtroom so the public can see oral arguments.



But some justices have pushed back, including Justice Antonin Scalia.

In an interview with C-Span to be broadcast on Sunday, Scalia said putting cameras in the courtroom would “miseducate” the American people because they’d only see 30-second snippets of arguments taken out of context.

Most of the public would never take the time to watch all of the court’s business, much of which has nothing to do with hot-button political issues, Scalia said.

“We’re usually dealing with the Internal Revenue Code … with all sorts of dull stuff that only a lawyer could understand and perhaps get interested in,” he said.

Watch a segment of the interview here, and tune in to C-Span on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET for the full broadcast.

