JUSTICE SCALIA: My Decisions Are Sometimes 'Stupid And Even Cruel'

When Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia spoke in Bozeman, Mont. earlier this week, he admitted his legal conclusions aren’t always very nice, KXLH News reports.

But Scalia told a group of Republican lawmakers he interprets the Constitution strictly regardless of the results.

“[Sometimes] I have to arrive at results that are stupid and even cruel,” Scalia said.

If nine lawyers in a room discuss whether the Constitution allows abortion or sodomy, for example, the Constitution becomes an ever-evolving, even “living,” document, Scalia said.

These decisions about social issues belong to Congress, the ultimate representation of the will of the people, according to Scalia.

Scalia has made it very clear he thinks the Constitution is “dead, dead, dead.”

Previously, Scalia wrote a dissent to uphold Texas’ sodomy law because the Constitution didn’t specifically give people the right to have gay sex.

