ANALYST: The Most Shorted Stocks In The Market Are Making A 'Scalded Dog Formation'

Dave Lutz of Stifel Nicolaus alerts us to a “scalded dog formation” in the market’s most shorted stocks today.



Lutz says the 50 most shorted stocks on the Russell 2000 are up 1.2%, outpacing the broader index, and only four of those names are down today.

As for where exactly the phrase “scalded dog formation” comes from…

Have you ever poured hot water on a dog?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.