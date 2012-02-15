This Remarkable App Removes Bystanders From Your Tourist Photos

Scalado Remove is a new photography app for iPhone and Android that you have to see to believe.



It’s smart enough to take all of the bystanders out of tourist photos one by one so you’re just left with the subject (your friend, family member, etc) and the background. It works by constantly monitoring what’s moving and what’s stationary for a few seconds before you snap a picture.

Unfortunately, we won’t know more about the app until the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona at the end of this month.

Check out the video below as soon as possible. We found it via TechCrunch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.