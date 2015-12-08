6 apps to download before your next trip

If you’ve ever been bored on a flight, stranded without a place to stay, or perplexed by a foreign menu, there are solutions right at your fingertips.

Before you embark on your next trip, consider loading your phone or other device with apps that keep you entertained and fix your biggest travel woes.

From converting currency to providing in-flight entertainment, these six apps could make your trip that much smoother.

1. Tripomatic

Planning a trip can be stressful, but Tripomatic simplifies the process. The travel-planning platform app lets you create day-by-day itineraries in minutes for more than 150 countries. You can choose from the curated list of attractions, sync the itinerary across all your devices, and download offline maps.

2. XE Currency

If you need to calculate currencies on-the-go, XE Currency is your best bet. The free app has an easy-to-use interface and lets you access live exchange rates and calculate prices directly from your mobile device. Fun fact: XE Currency even converts precious metals, in case you want to know how much your gold is worth.

3. United app

A great movie can make your flight go by so much faster. With the United app, you can enjoy endless onboard entertainment with United’s Personal Device Entertainment on select flights. Just download the United app, charge your laptop, tablet, or phone, and bring headphones.

4. Google Translate

You might have used Google Translate to construct your essay for French class in college, but the latest iteration of the mobile version is even better — and will transform the way you travel. For starters, it lets you translate signs and displays in 26 languages simply by pointing your camera at them — which comes in handy when you need to order off a foreign menu — and it also provides two-way automatic speech translation in 40 languages.

5. Hotel Tonight

You’ve decided to take an impromptu trip to Los Angeles, but you don’t have anywhere to stay — and you don’t want to call dozens of hotels to find a room that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. Fortunately, Hotel Tonight alerts travellers about available last-minute rooms at a steep discount (up to 70%), along with ratings and photos. Because the hotels are carefully curated, you don’t have to worry about staying somewhere shady. Best of all, it only takes one tap to book a room.

6. Citymapper

If you’re heading to a major city like San Francisco, New York, Hong Kong, or Singapore, you may want to try Citymapper. The urban transit app will simplify your commute, with real-time departure information on all modes of transit, disruption alerts, and even Uber and Hailo integration.

With these useful apps at your disposal, you’ll spend less time figuring out what to do, where to stay, or how to get around — and more time enjoying every second of your trip.

