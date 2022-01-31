REGISTER NOW: Discover how cutting-edge identity verification is transforming financial services

- Financial institutions are creating safer and more convenient ways for people to access their money.
- On February 15, learn about the emerging trends in identity verification technology.
- Register now for “Cutting-Edge Identity Verification Is Transforming Financial Services.”
Banks and other financial institutions have been addressing identity management for decades, primarily for reasons of risk, compliance, and reducing fraud. Now, with e-wallets, cryptocurrency, payment platforms, and other fintech disruptors, that motivation remains, but a higher calling for safety and convenience has also emerged.
Our identities are the key to this equation — securing and personalizing how we lend, move, and access money.
AU10TIX and Insider are convening an expert discussion about cutting-edge identity verification in the financial services industry — from technology trends to cybersecurity and compliance demands, along with areas for unexpected collaborations in service of a trusted monetary ecosystem.
This virtual conversation will cover:
- The latest developments in the convergence of identity and payments
- How financial institutions are using machine learning and AI to transform identity verification for a variety of business goals, from fraud prevention to customer engagement
- Why it’s necessary to involve both public and private financial sector leaders in regulatory conversations about identity verification
This event is designed for risk, compliance, tech, and innovation decision-makers in all areas of the financial services sector — fintech, payments, lending, wealth management, banking, and more.
Moderator: Sudan Sethuramalingam, head of Twitter service tech
Speakers:
- Carey O’Connor Kolaja, CEO, AU10TIX
- Ravi Devesetti, global chief technology officer, Experian
Full event details: “Cutting-Edge Identity Verification Is Transforming Financial Services,” Tuesday, Feb.15, 2022, 12 p.m ET, Registration (above) is free.
This post was created by Insider Studios with AU10TIX.