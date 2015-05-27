German soccer team gets relegated after goalie makes diving save only to have his teammate blast it into his own net

Ari Gilberg
Pavel KrmasBundesliga

Playing in his final game with SC Freiburg in the German Bundesliga, veteran defender Pavel Krmas was hoping to save his longtime club from relegation. Instead, the 35-year-old sealed Freiburg’s fate with a disastrous own goal.

Down 1-0 against Hannover 96, Freiburg goalie Roman Bürki made a beautiful diving save on Hannover’s Jimmy Briand’s … only to have Krmas inexplicably kick it back into his own net. Watch the gaffe here:

Krmas' Own GoalPlay GIFBundesliga

Disaster:

Own goalPlay GIFBundesliga

Freiburg would go on to lose 2-1, with Krmas’ mishap being the deciding goal. To make matters worse, Freiburg finished only a single point behind Hamburger SV and Hertha Berlin in the standings and three points behind Hannover. A draw would have put them in a four-way tie for 17th place, and they would have stayed in the league on goal difference.

Instead, after a six-year stint in the Bundesliga, Freiburg will now drop back down to the German second division.

Watch the whole video here:

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.