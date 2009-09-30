Attend The SC World Congress Conference As Our Guest

SAI has four passes to the SC World Congress Conference & Expo, October 13-14, at the Sheraton New York Hotel and Towers in New York City. If you’re one of the lucky commenters, one pass could be yours.



The SC World Congress brings together the top minds in the IT security industry. A new addition this year: the Security Innovators Throwdown, a competition where leading startups present their goals for their newly developed technologies before an expert panel.

Here’s how to win the tickets:

1. Please only enter the contest if you can make it to New York City for the conference on October 13-14.

2. Register for a Business Insider account and leave us your email address (we need this to get you your pass). We’ll never sell your information to any third party. But if we have no way of contacting you, you cannot win!

3. Leave a comment on this page, telling us you want in. One entry per person.

That’s all there is to it. At 5:00pm ET on Tuesday, September 29th, we’ll close comments on this post and use our handy number generator to pick four winners.

For more information about the conference and to register, click here. See you at the conference!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.