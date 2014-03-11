Sbarro Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Sbarro has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

The embattled pizza chain is in the process of closing 155 stores in an attempt to become more profitable.

The closures were all company-owned stores in North America, not franchises, according to Bloomberg.

Sbarro has more than 800 stores total.

The pizza chain most commonly seen in mall food courts is still trying to recover from its 2011 bankruptcy.

This story is developing. We’ll update as we know more.

