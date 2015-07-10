This new app let's people explain slang using 10-second videos, and it gets pretty goofy

Urban Dictionary can be hilarious, disturbing, and downright useful, but one of the website’s drawbacks is how heavily slang relies on inflection.

Sure, there is internet slang, which is all about context, but everyday street slang can hinge on delivery. What’s the proper mix of condescension and sweetness when saying “bless your heart.” If you aren’t from the South, you might not really know.

But SayWhat, which functions as the goofy union of Vine and Urban Dictionary, aims to solve this problem. The app is essentially a repository of slang centered around upvotes, like Urban Dictionary, but the definitions aren’t text — they’re ten-second videos.

And these videos aren’t just people talking in a dark room. As with Vine, you hold down the screen to record, taking your finger off when you want to pause the recording to pause, but also like Vine, this simple process has begun to inspire creativity. Props, slow-motion, and some pretty slick editing are already showing up.

SayWhat also brings some of Vine’s social elements to the slang-defining world. If you like the way someone else described a word, you can nominate them to define other ones. You can also nominate your friends who don’t have the app on Facebook or Twitter.

Here is a peek at how the app works.

You can choose to define a word yourself, or nominate your friend. Or even nominate someone from Facebook or Twitter. You can see what words are currently being defined... ...and upvote if you like them. You can scroll through all the definitions of a specific word... ...and 'follow' it if you want to see more definitions. These will show up in your 'follows' feed. Oh, and there will be props. And you can define words in multiple languages. You can download SayWhat on iOS or

Android.

