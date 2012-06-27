There's New Evidence That Pakistan's Intelligence Agencies Helped Plan The 2008 Mumbai Attacks

Photo: Youtube Screenshot

Last week saw the arrest of Sayeed Zabiuddin Ansari (who also went by the codename ‘Abu Jindal’) for his alleged role in plotting 2008’s terrifying Mumbai attacks.Ansari’s arrest is notable for many reasons — Reuters reports that the Indian mastermind for the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba had been in Saudi Arabia for two years, and was “talent scouting” for a new attack.



But perhaps most damning is the report in the Times of India that Ansari has confirmed India’s worst suspicions — that Pakistan’s ISI intelligence agency and the Pakistani government helped plan the attacks that left Mumbai in chaos and killed 164 people.

The case isn’t cut and dry yet, however, even with the reports of Ansari’s confessions. Despite the flurry of excitement in the Indian media about the arrest of Ansari, India Today reports that India’s terrorism squad have still not confirmed they definitely have the right man.

If they do, it may be a watershed moment in Pakistan’s international relations. The Hindustan Times notes that the two intelligence agencies thought to have found Ansari, the US and Saudi Arabia, have long been Pakistan allies.

