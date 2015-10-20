This Japanese schoolgirl looks so lifelike you won't believe she's not human

Meet Saya, a Japanese schoolgirl from Tokyo.

While she might look like a regular teenage girl, Saya actually isn’t human. Instead, everything from her lifelike eyes to her brunette bobbed hair is entirely computer generated.

Saya started gaining attention after people online began tweeting pictures of her recently, debating whether or not she was actually human. It’s an understandable debate. If you stare at Saya long enough, it can be hard to remember she’s not a real person.

Saya was engineered by Japanese husband-and-wife team Teruyuki and Yuka Ishikawa. The computer graphics designers created the schoolgirl in their spare time, the Daily Mail reports. You can check out their portfolio here, which is full of similarly impressive creations.

“This character, Saya, was created as a CG character for a self-produced movie,” Yuka explained in a tweet, as translated by the International Business Times. “I plan to equip her with body armour and am working on a better version.”

Saya’s skin was the trickiest part of the project for the Ishikawas. They wanted it to appear “moist, soft and translucent,” Japanese culture blog Spoon and Tamago reports.

Saya was created using several computer programs including Quixel, a physically based rendering (PBR) program, and Maya, a 3D animation software.

While Saya looks close to lifelike, the Ishikawas still think there is room for improvement — they still feel they haven’t mastered her hair.

