INSTANT MBA: Say 'No' So You Can Over Deliver And Focus On Goals

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Azita Ardakani, CEO and founder of digital media agency Lovesocial:



“In the services space, it’s easy to want to say ‘yes’ to everything, but for us, saying ‘no’ keeps us specialised to our sweet spot, and ensures that we over deliver every time. It keeps us focused on building for the long-term as opposed to being reactionary and taking low hanging fruit just because it’s there.”

Ardakani says profit is important, but aligning your revenue has a potentially stronger value. Making a quick buck off projects that do not match your value proposition can distract from long-term goals. Saying “yes” to everything can also overextend capability, which can inhibit your company’s ability to consistently perform at its best.

“Working with clients that truly understand what we bring to the table, and what we are building for the future allows us to optimise our services and for them to make the most of the outcome. Sometimes saying no is the best sales strategy.”

