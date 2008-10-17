Say Hello To The New Jet Set: Civil Servants

This is not who Fergie had in mind when she sang “Glamorous.” But, it begs the question, will working for the gov become chic again? Like it was in the middle of the last century when all the WASPS thought it was their duty?



Telegraph: Air Partner, which charters private jets, said a 2pc fall in sales to companies hit by the credit crisis was more than offset by a 79pc rise in business from governments worldwide.

Chief executive David Savile said government traffic had been driven by “active foreign policies”, as the global financial crisis continues alongside ongoing conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“Sales to government clients, including ministers, civil servants and military personnel, has grown strongly,” he said, adding that this was now an important source of income.

…The results come after a difficult year for the aviation industry, which has been hit by the global financial crisis and the high oil prices.

