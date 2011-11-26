And Now Even Libya Has Installed A Technocrat Meant To Calm The Markets

Liba is the latest crisis zone to have installed a “technocrat” in power in hopes of calming markets.



Libya’s new oil chief Abdulrahman Ben Yazza is a long-time oil industry insider, with experience working for Italy’s Eni. (He’s such a nobody there aren’t any pictures of him on the internet.)

An oil industry source talking to Reuter’s Marie-Louise Gumuchian said: “Ben Yazza is an old guy, well known and well liked. He knows Eni very well but that doesn’t mean he will be pro-Eni … he will be pro-Libyan… He’s more a technocrat politician. Remember this is a transitory government, a bit like the Monti government in Italy …It doesn’t represent the power equilibrium and none of the big shots are in it.”

Other new technocrats include Greece’s Lucas Papademos, Italy’s Mario Monti and the ECB’s Mario Draghi.

