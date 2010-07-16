Say Hello To The -- Las Vegas Pistons?

A big shakeup for Vegas and the NBA is coming, if we believe claims by developer Chris Milam. The CEO of International Development Management wants to build a stadium and insists he is on the cusp of purchasing a team.



Early rumours that he would buy the Sacramento Kings have been denied.

Today Detroit Free Press says the Pistons could be the team:

While Pistons prospects display their talents in the Las Vegas Summer League, there may be a backroom move afoot to bring the Pistons, or another NBA franchise, to the Las Vegas Strip – permanently.

Karen Davidson, who inherited the Pistons when her husband, Bill Davidson, died last year, has said she expects to sell the team within the next few months.

In other NBA news, the Golden State Warriors are on sale for $400 million. In fact, up to six teams could be for sale, according to Free Press. After the Lebron James hubbub last week, this could be the real thunderstorm.

