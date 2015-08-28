The most important words in 25 of the most famous fictional languages in one infographic

Matt Johnston

Who among us hasn’t been fascinated by the imagination of fantasy and science fiction writers who create their own languages for our favourite bits of fiction?

It certainly must be a lot of work, but the payoff is often enormous and it really allows us to feel like a new world is being created in front of our eyes.

The folks at Rayburn Tours recently put together a very fun infographic which lists 25 fictional languages and how to say basic things in them.

It’s very entertaining, take a look:

Fictional languagesRayburn Tours

NOW WATCH: What really happened to Jon Snow in ‘Game of Thrones’?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

entertainment ti-us