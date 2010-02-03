Hey Hedge Funds, Say Goodbye To Your Carried Interest Loophole

Private equity and hedge funds are set to feel the sharp end of Obama’s sickle as he erases a tax loophole that many managers take significant advantage of.



Carried interest taxes are set to see a new push as the administration has made it a centrepiece of its budget plans to raise more tax money.

This means a switch from carried interest being charged a paltry 15% to the highest tax bracket, according to Dealbook.

Hedge fund and PE guys have already told us that this plan is “ignorant,” so its unlikely they’ll be pleased that it is being pursued with more vigor.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.