Say Goodbye To The Nation's First CTO, Aneesh Chopra

The first ever Federal CTO, Aneesh Chopra, has left the job, the White House says.



He was hired in 2009 with the task of bringing the federal government’s ageing IT systems into the modern age. He also helped the President draft plans for seeding technology startups.

During his three years, Chopra worked on the President’s National Wireless Initiative, established Internet policies, called for a Consumer Privacy Bill of Rights, and led an “open government” strategy intended to fund new technologies that solved federal IT problems.

Chopra is striking for his exuberance. During public appearances, he sounded more like motivational speaker than a techie.

Perhaps that’s why rumour has it that he will be running for Virginia lieutenant governor, according to the Washington Post.

Chopra served as secretary of technology for his home state of Virginia from January 2006 to April 2009, notes Computerworld. Before that he was a managing director with Advisory Board Company, a health-care think tank.

