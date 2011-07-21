Say Goodbye To Saturday Mail Delivery, Postmaster Says

Photo: gsbrown99

The U.S. Postal Service will soon cut off Saturday mail delivery, and will probably go to a three-day-a-week schedule by 2025, Postmaster General Patrick Donahue told the USA TODAY editorial board yesterday.The United States Postal Service, with sharply reduced usage in the age of Facebook, Twitter and e-mail, has struggled to make ends meet in recent years.



It faces an estimated $8.3 billion deficit this year, and, most pressingly, has a $5.5 billion payment due September 30, to cover its retirees’ health benefits.

“On September 30th, I won’t be able to pay my bills,” Donahue told USA Today.

Senator Tom Carper (D-DE) has introduced legislation that would allow the Postal Service to scrap Saturday delivery, which Donahue estimates would save move than $3 billion every year.

