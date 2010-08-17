SAXO Bank Warns Of Australian, Canadian, Norwegian And Sweden Housing Bubbles

Saxo Bank, an online Danish investment bank, is warning of a glut of housing bubbles yet to burst that could threaten the global recovery.



The countries in question are the obvious Australia and Canada, but also Norway, New Zealand, and Sweden, according to the bank’s Q3 outlook (via econotwist).

From Saxo Bank (emphasis ours):

So some countries escaped the turmoil relatively unscathed – but they won’t be so lucky this next time around as global growth begins to weaken in coming months. That’s because Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden (an exporter, if not a commodity exporter) are all suffering under the weight of tremendous housing bubbles – each of them worse than the US housing bubble in terms of price appreciation from 2002 levels. When these bubbles pop in a weak global environment, this is likely to serve as a double whammy to these countries, particularly Australia and Canada, whose currencies are the strongest, and where private indebtedness is as bad or worse than it has ever been in the US or the UK. This story could begin to unfold already in Q3 – and there are already signs that Australia’s housing market is turning over.

This is particularly concerning, noting the global slowdown of the the recovery that is ongoing, and evidenced by Japan’s poor GDP numbers today.

Saxo Bank is also concerned about the ever present threat of the Chinese housing bubble.

From Saxo Bank (emphasis ours):

Too much of the growth has been a matter of throwing funds at economically non-viable infrastructure projects. And the flooding of the bank system with easy credit has resulted in perhaps the world’s largest housing bubble. This enormous growth of possible very poor quality could come back and haunt Chinese officialdom and we wouldn’t be surprised if the cracks in the Chinese economy become more evident in Q3.

