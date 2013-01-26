REPORT: Georgia Senator Saxby Chambliss Will Retire In 2014

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Sen Saxby Chambliss, a Republican from Georgia, will retire instead of seeking a third term in 2014, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. During the fiscal-cliff talks, Chambliss was one of the first Republicans to publicly break with conservative Grover Norquist’s tax pledge. Chambliss was also a member of the so-called “Gang of Six,” a bipartisan group of senators who have a goal of crafting a long-term deficit reduction plan.

“I care more about my country than I do about a 20-year-old pledge,” Chambliss told Atlanta station WMAZ in November.

Because of that stance, rumours swirled about potential primary challengers for Chambliss in 2014. A survey from Public Policy Polling last month found that former presidential candidate Herman Cain would be the strongest potential Republican challenger to Chambliss.

Now that Chambliss is retiring, however, Democrats are already eyeing the seat. Here’s a statement from Guy Cecil, the executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee:

“Georgia will now offer Democrats one of our best pick-up opportunities of the cycle. There are already several reports of the potential for a divisive primary that will push Republicans to the extreme right. Regardless, there’s no question that the demographics of the state have changed and Democrats are gaining strength. This will be a top priority.”

