GOP Senator On Gay Marriage: 'I'm Not Gay, So I'm Not Going To Marry One'

The week after Sen. Rob Portman became the highest-profile Republican to endorse same-sex marriage, Politico asked other Republican Senators if their stances had shifted at all on the issue.



The most noteworthy response came from Georgia Sen. Saxby Chambliss, who offered a rather bizarre take on why he is not changing his stance.

“I’m not gay. So I’m not going to marry one,” Chambliss told Politico.

Read the full Politico piece here

