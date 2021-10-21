I’m a horror fan who’s seen all 9 ‘Saw’ movies. Here are the 3 you must watch and 6 you should skip.

Watch: “Saw” (2004) lives up to its horror fame, especially for viewers who don’t know the major twists.

The first “Saw” movie became an instant classic in the horror genre . The creative traps were still winnable, meaning the victims could technically escape and survive.

Its biggest draw is the mystery of who the Jigsaw Killer (Tobin Bell) is, plus it has two major plot twists that feel genuinely impossible to predict. The film also had interesting hints to look out for, unlike later “Saw” movies that complicated information.

The talented cast — Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, and Bell — also help sell the movie’s curveballs.

Overall, the first movie set up plotlines that would become more important later, such as Amanda Young’s (Shawnee Smith) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon’s (Elwes) introduction to Jigsaw’s twisted philosophy.

All of the iconic imagery of the series starts here, such as the famous villain Billy the Puppet on his tricycle, the pig masks, and the reverse bear trap.

“Saw” also wraps up neatly enough that it can be watched as a stand-alone movie.