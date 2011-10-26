Facebook Friends: Tap Them For A Job With This Savvy Website

Photo: kriscip

When you’re competing against 14 million unemployed workers across the country, you’re going to need any edge you can get.

That’s where the developing venture InTheDoor.com comes in. It’s a job discovery tool powered by Facebook that takes advantage of a user’s social network.

The site shows you job openings at places where your Facebook friends work. Once you give InTheDoor access to your profile, it pulls career data from your social network and combines the information with its job aggregation system that taps over 3 million jobs from all over the Web.

Users can search jobs by keyword, explore opportunities by city, and search friends by employer and job title.

“At a glance you can see where you have a connection, and decide if the opportunity interests you. If you pursue the opening, you’ll be 10 times more likely to land the job because you have that connection,” said Liz Carlson, the 26-year-old founder and CEO of InTheDoor.com.

Carlson says that’s the main benefit to her site over her competitors like Monster’s BeKnown, which has already posted ads against her new business. InTheDoor.com goes beyond simply providing a forum to post your resume or search through a massive job database. It gives you a real shot at getting an employer to read your application, which can often be half the battle.

Most people have no idea what kinds of connections they can exploit, Carlson pointed out.

“I myself was applying for a part-time job at a PR firm and I didn’t realise my twin sister’s roommate worked at that same firm until I used my site,” she recalled.

So far the site, which launched its beta form in April, has attracted several thousand users. Since then Carlson has been recruiting companies to post job opportunities directly on InTheDoor.com, including the U.S. Department of labour, which recently signed up.

Right now over 200 companies participate and pay a monthly fee for access to the site’s job-seeking users. InTheDoor.com remains free for job-hunters.

Early next year Carlson’s business will launch a new and improved company portal. When asked about other future plans, Carlson said she wants to increase the amount of users and add more job websites to its job aggregation system. It will also be launching a mobile component soon.

Carlson launched the venture with $30,000 and investments from her two sisters. It currently consists of only her and two developers.

She ended the interview by boasting about reaching the semi-finals of the Founder’s Showcase pitch event, and giving some sound advice.”Don’t be afraid if your connections are just warm or you haven’t spoken to the person in a year. Just having someone you know will put your resume through,” she said.



Check out the nine college majors that will actually land you a J-O-B >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.