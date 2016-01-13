We tried savoury yogurt at Chobani's brick-and-mortar yogurt bar in NYC

Most people associate Chobani with their local supermarket’s dairy aisle, but in New York City the yogurt brand has its own brick-and-mortar shop.

The Chobani SoHo café is sort of like a frozen yogurt bar, only that the yogurt isn’t frozen. In fact, the café serves the exact same yogurt you’ll find at your supermarket, delivered from the Chobani plant in upstate New York — the same place that commercially packages yogurt for stores.

Like froyo, the yogurt here is served with all sorts of toppings, but unlike froyo, it’s not DIY. Guests order from a pre-made menu of sweet and savoury yogurts created by “yogurt masters,” which come in half and full sizes.

We tried some savoury versions.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Chelsea Pineda

