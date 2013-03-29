20 Money-Saving Tips From Investment Bankers

If you want ways of saving money, an investment banker may not seem the best source of advice.



Believe it or not, however, bankers are changing their spending habits as their bonuses shrink and become allocated over several years.

Both bankers and their once free-spending wives are suddenly becoming familiar with the art of thriftiness. For your benefit, we’ve spoken to a selection of current and ex-bankers and to their spouses about how they’re cutting their personal spending.

This is what they have imparted. We hope it is of use.

Click here to see how bankers budget >

