How much you have to save per day to put a down payment on a house in 19 major US cities

Shutterstock The median home price in Phoenix, Arizona is $US206,000.

If you’re looking to buy a home, it’s never too soon to start saving.

We looked at the median price of homes in 19 major metro areas from the National Association of Realtors, and calculated how much it would cost you to put a 20% down payment on a median-priced home (the preferred amount of money to pay upfront).

We then determined how much you would have to save each day over the course of five, ten, or 15 years to reach that goal.

It’s less than you might think.

Our calculations assume this money will go into a savings account with negligible interest. While investing your savings might make them grow faster, experts generally advise against investing money you’ll need in the near future. Bear in mind, also, that accumulating enough for a down payment doesn’t necessarily mean you can afford a house — aside from closing and moving costs, you should be prepared to pay a mortgage, taxes, and maintenance on a monthly basis.

Here’s how much you need to set aside each day to put a 20% down payment on a house in 19 major cities:

18. San Antonio Brandon Seidel/Shutterstock San Antonio, Texas River Walk. Median Home Price: $US184,000 20% down payment: $US36,800 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US20.20 / day 10 years: $US10.10 / day 15 years: $US6.70 / day 17. Orlando Shutterstock Orlando, Florida. Median Home Price: $US186,000 20% down payment: $US37,200 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US20.40 / day 10 years: $US10.20 / day 15 years: $US6.80 / day 16. Chicago Shutterstock Chicago, Illinois. Median Home Price: $US192,500 20% down payment: $US38,500 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US21.00 / day 10 years: $US10.50 / day 15 years: $US7.00 / day 15. Houston Shutterstock Houston, Texas. Median Home Price: $US200,300 20% down payment: $US40,060 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US22.00 / day 10 years: $US11.00 / day 15 years: $US7.30 / day 14. Phoenix Shutterstock Phoenix, Arizona. Median Home Price: $US206,000 20% down payment: $US41,200 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US22.60 / day 10 years: $US11.30 / day 15 years: $US7.50 / day 12. Baltimore Shutterstock Baltimore, Maryland. Median Home Price: $US223,100 20% down payment: $US44,620 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US24.40 / day 10 years: $US12.20 / day 15 years: $US8.10 / day 11. Miami Shutterstock Miami, Florida. Median Home Price: $US269,100 20% down payment: $US53,820 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US29.50 / day 10 years: $US14.75 / day 15 years: $US9.80 / day 10. Sacramento Shutterstock Sacramento, California Capitol. Median Home Price: $US275,800 20% down payment: $US55,160 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US30.20 / day 10 years: $US15.10 / day 15 years: $US10.10 / day 9. Portland Shutterstock Portland, Oregon. Median Home Price: $US289,400 20% down payment: $US57,880 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US31.70 / day 10 years: $US15.85 / day 15 years: $US10.60 / day 8. Denver Shutterstock / welcomia Denver, Colorado. Median Home Price: $US338,100 20% down payment: $US67,620 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US37.10 / day 10 years: $US18.55 / day 15 years: $US12.40 / day 3. Los Angeles Shutterstock Los Angeles, California. Median Home Price: $US434,700 20% down payment: $US86,940 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US47.60 / day 10 years: $US23.80 / day 15 years: $US15.90 / day 1. San Francisco Shutterstock.com Median Home Price: $US748,300 20% down payment: $US149,660 How much you'd need to save for a down payment: 5 years: $US82.00 / day 10 years: $US41.00 / day 15 years: $US27.30 / day

